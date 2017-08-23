'Big Bang Theory' news: Kaley Cuoco shares BTS photo with fans

A still featuring Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) from "The Big Bang Theory" CBS

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her fans online, contributing to the mounting hype for the premiere of the show's season 11.

Cuoco, 31, who plays pharmaceutical professional Penny, shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram where she is seen interacting with the live audience during the filming for "The Big Bang Theory."

Her caption of the photo reads, "We are back! Season 11 airs Monday Sep. 25 @ 8:30."

Cuoco also included the hashtag "#audienceconversationseveryshownight" which implies that the stars will often interact with their fans on the set during filming.

Included in the photo is Johnny Galecki, who plays her on-screen husband, genius physicist Leonard Hofstadter. Galecki is seen holding a microphone to the crowd.

The photo has over 85,000 likes on Instagram.

Cuoco is kind not just to fans, however. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, she talked about how her pet pit bull changed her life and how dogs should be treated better by their human companions.

The actress shared that she hates pet parents who act indifferent towards their dogs. "It makes me sick," Cuoco said. "They act like dogs are trash. They act like dogs are a water bottle that you just throw away."

Cuoco has always been an animal lover and an accomplished equestrian. What started her work with animal rescue, however, was pit bulls. Once she learned about the stereotypes involving the dog breed, she became hooked.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God. I'm obsessed with this kind of dog,'" she said. "I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn't want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion." Soon after, she adopted her first rescued pet, 2-year-old pit bull Norman.

She also owns other pets including pit bull mix Shirley, terrier mix Ruby, and seven professional show horses.

Going beyond adopting pets, Cuoco also opened Paw Works, her own organization dedicated to rescuing animals across Los Angeles, California.

Fans will get a chance to see Cuoco on screen once more when "Big Bang Theory" season 11 premieres on Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.