Biden and Harris should not support taxpayer-funded or late-term abortions, says dozens of Democrat

Over a hundred Democrat leaders are demanding that the party drop support for taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions.

The open letter to the Democratic National Committee says that these two aspects of abortion regulation are widely opposed by Americans. The current Democratic position is "alienating" voters, they add.

The letter was issued on Friday by the Democrats for Life of America group, which claimed that a majority of voters support a ban on abortion after 20 weeks in 389 out of the 435 Congressional districts.

"Many Democratic leaders support abortion at any time, for any reason; this position is opposed by 79% of Americans," says the letter.

"The 2016 Democratic Platform endorses taxpayer funding of abortion, opposed by a supermajority of the population.

"The same platform endorses taxpayer funding of abortion in developing countries, opposed by three-fourths of voters."

The letter then goes on to call for a re-think of Democratic support for late-term abortion by suggesting that this is contrary to other party policies and even the views of many Democrats.

It also recommends that the party to support the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayers funding elective abortions.

"When Democratic leaders support late-term abortion, they push many voters into the arms of the Republican Party. Many people holding pro-life views are single-issue voters," it states.

"An extreme position on abortion rights violates our commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Polling consistently shows that one in three Democrats are pro-life. We must respect and include these 21 million Democrats."

The letter has been signed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Hawaii state Senator Mike Gabbard among others.

It was sent to the DNC days after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate.

His VP pick has been condemned by pro-lifers who fear that the Democrats are becoming ever more extreme in their pro-abortion stance.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said: "He added: "If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prevail in the fall, they will not only keep their commitment to undo the pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-economic growth of the Trump administration, they will pursue their 'progressive' policy agenda that will make the failed policies of the Obama administration look reasonable."