'Better Call Saul' season 4 release date news: AMC officially renews series, to premiere 2018

Hit television series "Better Call Saul" ended season 3 with a fiery cliffhanger which has left viewers with plenty of burning questions. Will Chuck McGill (Michael McKenna) survive the fire? This question and more are definitely getting answered on the show's reprisal which AMC has finally confirmed last June 27.

After keeping mum since the previous installment's finale, the cable network has officially announced the renewal of the "Breaking Bad" prequel or 10 more episodes. Unfortunately, the statement published on the official AMC website does not indicate a specific release date. It only stated that season 4 is set to make a premiere in 2018.

AMC's silence about the show's future has previously made fans worry. Normally, release dates and cancellations are revealed toward the end of a season, but "Better Call Saul" only ended its third run without any announcements at all. Also, Sony TV has publicly admitted to experiencing some internal issues. With these two factors to consider, many have prepared themselves for the series' possible departure.

Luckily, the series' executive producers have been generous in giving anxious fans reassurance. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last June 20, creator Vince Gilligan confidently said that even with Sony reorganizing after losing some bigwigs, the show is still "gonna be fine."

"We're not worried," he stressed. "I say that having absolutely been worried in the past. I'm not worried at all right now. We're going forward. There will be a season four. The only question is when it will go on air."

His co-executive producer Peter Gould also expressed in the same interview that the production feels "very" supported by both Sony and AMC. "We now have a 10-year relationship with these two companies, which is something so special and rare in show business," he stated.

To date, the production has never dropped any spoilers for season 4. However, Better Call Saul, a website dedicated to the AMC original series, may give fans some hints of what to expect. For instance, they predict a laid-back season for the busy couple Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). In season 3, both of their careers hit some bumps. Jimmy has his law license suspended for 12 months and Kim just falls asleep anywhere as she struggles to make both ends meet. It was not until she gets into an accident that she makes the decision to take a break which will happen in the upcoming renewal.