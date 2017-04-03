'Better Call Saul' season 3 release date news: Series co-creator Vince Gilligan teases darker plot next season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The plot of "Better Call Saul" is leaning toward the darker side, according to series co-creator Vince Gilligan.

In an interview with Variety, Gilligan hinted that the spin-off series is beginning to emulate that darker theme of its parent series, "Breaking Bad."

"Things get quite a bit darker in season three, more 'Breaking Bad'-like," Gilligan stated in the interview. "We didn't set out for that to happen, it came to us organically."

On the other hand, lead actor Bob Odenkirk also hinted in the same interview that his character Jimmy McGill will start to transform into his "Breaking Bad" alter ego, Saul Goodman, in the third season of the crime drama series.

"This is the first time he presents himself as Saul Goodman, which is actually kind of fun. There's more of an internal movement of this really sweet character, Jimmy McGill, who kind of shuts himself down and does some very callous things that are very Saul Goodman-like," the actor stated. "It's just sad. It made me feel bad."

Odenkirk also teased that fans will get to see the interaction of Jimmy with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), one of the beloved villains in the principal series. According to the actor, fans will get to see a lot of the returning character as he starts to develop his massive drug empire that was featured in "Breaking Bad."

But aside from Fring, several speculations claim that more "Breaking Bad" characters will also appear in the upcoming season of "Better Call Saul." In a separate interview with The Huffington Post, Odenkirk revealed that other characters from the original series might appear on the show.

Both Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, the lead actors from "Breaking Bad," hinted their interest to drop by the show, but there are no confirmed reports yet if their characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, respectively, will meet up with Jimmy in the upcoming season.

AMC will air the premiere episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3 on Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT.