'Better Call Saul' season 3 news: Bob Odenkirk hints at Jimmy's new journey; AMC confirms two installments of 'Talking Saul'

Like most "Better Call Saul" fans, Bod Odenkirk also cannot wait to see his character Jimmy McGill transform into the flamboyant criminal defense lawyer, Saul Goodman.

After a tumultuous conflict with his brother in season 2, Jimmy is expected to begin his journey to become Saul in season 3. In a recent interview with Radio Times, the lead actor admitted that he was initially concerned about fans losing their interest in the series before it could even reach its crucial point. However, he assured fans that their patience will soon be rewarded because the series will be "picking up speed."

Odenkirk also offered a hint at where Jimmy's mind will be when the show returns. "In season three he presents himself as Saul Goodman for the first time in a very conscious way. But he's not a lawyer in this persona," the actor-comedian confirmed.

He went on to explain that one of the highlights this season is Jimmy's decision to "shut down emotionally." This is what leads him to his "Saul" alter ego that changes him into a cold-blooded and selfish person. The actor added that some of Jimmy's choices actually made him "feel sad."

In other related news, AMC will be airing two installments of "Talking Saul" for the spin-off drama's third season. The program's format will be similar to that of "The Walking Dead's" aftershow titled "Talking Dead." The first installment airs after the season 3 premiere on April 10, while the other one airs after the season finale on June 12.

Spanning one hour, "Talking Saul" will feature interviews with producers, cast members, and celebrity fans discussing Jimmy's journey into Saul — the boisterous attorney who was first made popular on AMC's "Breaking Bad." Co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, along with Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn, will be the guests for the first installment.

The third season of "Better Call Saul" premieres Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.