'Better Call Saul' season 3 news: Bob Odenkirk hints at Jimmy's new journey; AMC confirms two installments of 'Talking Saul'
Like most "Better Call Saul" fans, Bod Odenkirk also cannot wait to see his character Jimmy McGill transform into the flamboyant criminal defense lawyer, Saul Goodman.
After a tumultuous conflict with his brother in season 2, Jimmy is expected to begin his journey to become Saul in season 3. In a recent interview with Radio Times, the lead actor admitted that he was initially concerned about fans losing their interest in the series before it could even reach its crucial point. However, he assured fans that their patience will soon be rewarded because the series will be "picking up speed."
Odenkirk also offered a hint at where Jimmy's mind will be when the show returns. "In season three he presents himself as Saul Goodman for the first time in a very conscious way. But he's not a lawyer in this persona," the actor-comedian confirmed.
He went on to explain that one of the highlights this season is Jimmy's decision to "shut down emotionally." This is what leads him to his "Saul" alter ego that changes him into a cold-blooded and selfish person. The actor added that some of Jimmy's choices actually made him "feel sad."
In other related news, AMC will be airing two installments of "Talking Saul" for the spin-off drama's third season. The program's format will be similar to that of "The Walking Dead's" aftershow titled "Talking Dead." The first installment airs after the season 3 premiere on April 10, while the other one airs after the season finale on June 12.
Spanning one hour, "Talking Saul" will feature interviews with producers, cast members, and celebrity fans discussing Jimmy's journey into Saul — the boisterous attorney who was first made popular on AMC's "Breaking Bad." Co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, along with Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn, will be the guests for the first installment.
The third season of "Better Call Saul" premieres Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- A Christian ministry brings healing to Jewish children and seniors in Ukraine
- A family in the United States is battling for the right to name their daughter 'Allah'
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Will Northern Ireland's political meltdown scupper Pope Francis' visit next year?
- Another Catholic priest killed in spiralling Mexico violence
- 'The devil's come down': How rape and murder are stalking the displaced of South Sudan
- Terror will never drive us apart, pledge Archbishops, Imams and Chief Rabbi