Bethesda's 'Doom' and 'Wolfenstein II' headed to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch with special red/blue docked controller Nintendo Switch product page

After unveiling a Nintendo Switch version of its open-world high fantasy role-playing game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," publisher Bethesda Softworks has committed two more games to the popular console. The fast-paced first person shooter "Doom" and the upcoming alternate universe adventure "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch.

"Doom," which was first released in 2016, will be arriving to the Switch this coming winter, while "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is set to arrive sometime in 2018. However, other consoles will be getting the game this October.

According to the publisher, the Nintendo version of "Doom" will include all the updates and downloadable content (DLC) that were released for the original game, except for the SnapMap level editor. Players who opt to purchase the digital copy will have the whole package.

However, because of the storage limitations of the Switch's cartridge, players who will be buying the physical copy of the game will only get the solo campaign and will not have a multiplayer mode. Users need only to download a free update to be able to play multiplayer.

While many were apprehensive about jamming big role-playing games (RPG) into the portable package of the Switch, early demonstrations of the Switch version of "Skyrim" proved that the console is up to the task of handling these kinds of games.

The open-world RPG runs very well on the console, with surprisingly smooth graphics and even less loading times compared to the PC version.

While current big names on the Switch are developed and published by Nintendo itself, Bethesda committing its games to the best-selling console is a sign that the Switch is starting to gain traction with other big game developers. There is a good chance that more third party games will be launched for the Switch in the near future.