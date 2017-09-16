Bethesda thanks fans, provides trailer and gameplay notes as 'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider' launches

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" was released Sept. 15. Facebook/ Dishonored

One day before the game's launch, publisher Bethesda Softworks published a trailer for the new iteration in the "Dishonored" franchise, "Death of the Outsider." It also included some tips for gamers to take note during their playthrough.

The trailer, which clocks at a minute, shows a lot of first person gameplay footage of the protagonist Billie fighting enemies using various tools and techniques. The game will feature many equipment from the Void that players can utilize in their quest to defeat the Outsider.

The Outsider is a mysterious godlike figure that has been looming over the world of other "Dishonored" franchise titles. "Death of the Outsider" features Billie in her quest to find and kill the Outsider. As the trailer puts it, gamers are tasked to "do the impossible, kill a god." The new game will also feature Billie's quest to rescue her mentor, the underworld legend Daud. Together, they will journey to the darkest reaches of the void to face the Outsider.

Bethesda also took the opportunity to thank fans for the support that they have shown the franchise. "Nothing is more important to us than the memorable experiences players take away from our games," said the team behind the game. They also said that their staff in Austin, Texas, and Lyon, France, were inspired by fans' dedication in creating the games, like "Dishonored," "The Brigmore Witches," "The Knife of Dunwall," the new "Death of the Outsider," and "Dishonored 2."

The company also gave some tips for the players to better enjoy the game. It urged players to not feel constrained to stick to one particular play style, and to experiment with different strategies during their playthrough.

The team also said that during gameplay players should seek different paths, like side alleys, balconies, and unlocked windows. The game also includes improved stealth gameplay, so players should attempt a stealthier approach to the game from time to time.

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" was released Friday for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.