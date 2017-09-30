Bethesda reveals brutal survival mode for 'Skyrim Special Edition'

"Skyrim" gets a new survival mode. Bethesda

Bethesda is developing a new survival mode for "Skyrim Special Edition," which will take the difficulty of the game up a notch with its unique gameplay.

The survival mode will be similar to many player-created mods found in the PC, except that this upcoming one will be officially launched by Bethesda. So, it will also be available to consoles.

"Survival Mode adds new gameplay features and challenges to transform Skyrim into a land of unrelenting cold and harsh wilderness," said Bethesda in its announcement.

The new mode increases the effects of cold environment in the game, as well as hunger and fatigue. The cold affects the characters' movement speed and their ability to pick locks. Too much cold will lead to the death of the character due to exposure to the elements. Similarly, taking a swim in freezing waters will lead to the characters' death.

Over time, players' characters will become hungry, and must eat in order to restore energy. Hunger decreases the character's total stamina. Eating raw food also has effects on the characters' health.

Fatigue, on the other hand, decreases the total Magicka and affects the potency of potions. To remove a character's fatigue, players need to find a bed and have the character sleep there.

In the survival mode, fast travel is not available, so characters will have to traverse the harsh landscape of "Skyrim" either on foot, on horseback, or horse-drawn carriage. After a long journey, players may arrive at their destination fatigued, cold, or hungry.

Players will also notice that the health bar of their characters will no longer regenerate. In order to regain health, players must use potions, food, or restoration spells.

There is no official launch date for the survival mode's launch, but once it launches, it will be free for one week for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.