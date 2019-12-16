Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal asks for prayer after daughter pronounced dead

Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal has made an impassioned plea for prayer after her young daughter Olive was pronounced dead at the weekend.

Olive stopped breathing on Saturday and was pronounced dead by the doctors but Kalley called on the church to join in "bold, unified prayers" and stand with them in believing that God can bring her back to life.

"We're asking for prayer," she said on Instagram.

"We believe in a Jesus who died and conclusively defeated every grave, holding the keys to resurrection power. We need it for our little Olive Alayne, who stopped breathing yesterday and has been pronounced dead by doctors.

"We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life. Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It's time for her to come to life."

The worship community has been pouring out its support for Kalley.

Bethel worship leader Jenn Johnson posted a moving picture on her Instagram saying, "The third day is always a good one for resurrection. Come on baby girl wake up!"

Darlene Zschech tweeted: "Dear praying friends... let's go... pray without ceasing for sweet Olive to be filled with the breath of God and rise back to life. We love you @kalleyheili @apheiligenthal ... our @hopeuc family joins this global prayer for resurrection life!! You are held and loved.... xx"

Jesus Culture said: "We believe that God is the God of miracles, and are standing in faith with our friends @kalleyheili and @apheiligenthal that God will do a miracle for their daughter, Olive!"