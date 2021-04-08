Beth Moore asks for forgiveness for elevating complementarianism

Beth Moore has asked Christians for forgiveness if she was "complicit" in making complementarianism a litmus test for faith.

She said on Twitter that where this theology is seen as the most important thing, Scripture has been "misused".

She then asked for forgiveness if she had done anything to elevate its status.

"Let me be blunt. When you functionally treat complementarianism—a doctrine of MAN—as if it belongs among the matters of 1st importance, yea, as a litmus test for where one stands on inerrancy & authority of Scripture, you are the ones who have misused Scripture. You went too far," she said.

"I beg your forgiveness where I was complicit. I could not see it for what it was until 2016. I plead your forgiveness for how I just submitted to it and supported it and taught it. I trusted that the motives were godly. I have not lost my mind. Nor my doctrine. Just my naivety."

Complementarian theology regards men and women as being of equal worth in the sight of God, but having different roles, especially in marriage and church leadership.

It is contrary to egalitarianism which believes that men and women can serve in the same functions.

Asked by Religion News Service whether she was now egalitarian, she said: "I'm not going to be pushed into either category right now because that's not my point. My point is that it has taken on the importance of a first tier doctrine."

Her apology comes not long after she left the Southern Baptist Convention.

Commenting further on complementarianism, she said she "meant exactly what I said" and challenged others to check their beliefs.

"Y'all, we cannot be part of constructing a system then sit at our desks oblivious to what multiple people are doing in the name of it," she said.

"I'm slack jawed. If you helped build something that, for many, turned into a Frankenstein, go get your lasso, Victor, and pull that monster in."

She added in another tweet: "Just heard from someone who is among the biggest mouthpieces there are for hyper complementarianism & he had no idea what I or any others had been through with some of these dudes. I want so badly to be kind & sweet. I'm a happy person. I love Jesus but I'm about to lose my mind."