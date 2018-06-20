Best preacher in town? LST to host Sermon of the Year

Tomorrow evening will see the finals of the Sermon of the Year competition at London School of Theology (LST).

Run by LST and Preach Magazine, the competition is aimed at encouraging good preaching from a range of voices. Entrants were asked to submit written scripts on the theme 'Be set free' and the top four will deliver their sermons in front of a live audience.

The event will feature on the BBC's The One Show.

The sermons will be judged by Antony Billington, head of theology at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity, Anne Calver, assistant minister at Stanmore Baptist Church, Krish Kandiah, founder and director of the charity Home for Good and a vice-president of Tearfund, and Chloe Lynch, lecturer in practical theology at LST.

The finalists are Corinne Broughton, a first year theology student who will preach on 'Time to be free'; Rebecca Coatsworth, a copywriter for a Christian charity, who will preach on 'Connecting to God'; Lydia Lee, a former primary school teacher who will preach on 'Why are you afraid?'; and Esther Longe, a Methodist deacon, who will preach on 'Caught in adultery'.

LST principal Rev Dr Calvin Samuel will be hosting the competition at the LST campus in Northwood from 7pm. Free tickets are still available here.

Preach magazine is a quarterly publication available in print or digital format. Each issue includes features, reviews, resources and opinion pieces, all designed to encourage and support preachers.