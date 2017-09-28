Ben Higgins romance news: Former 'Bachelor' star not dating anyone

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell cuddle up in "The Bachelor" season 20. Facebook/TheBachelor

More than four months since his breakup with Lauren Bushnell, Ben Higgins candidly opened up about his private dating life. While he is officially back in the dating market, he made it clear that there is nothing long-term or serious.

"I've gone on a couple dates," the 29-year-old television personality said in an interview with E! News at the 2017 iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas. "It's been nothing but dates. I think it's been blown out of proportion. I'm not exclusively with anybody. But I am starting to put my foot back in the water."

For now, Higgins said he is enjoying his single life and is focusing his attention on family, friends, and work. Also, he is happy that he was able to finally move forward on a new path after his much-publicized breakup with Bushnell.

"Life's been a little crazy for me, and it took me a while to get my mind and heart back in the place to start dating again," Higgins continued. "But I'm starting to, and I think that's the best step. I didn't know how to start, and I'm starting."

In mid-May, Higgins and Bushnell shocked everyone when they called off their engagement. Since they did not go into detail about why they split, different speculations have surfaced.

For one, Higgin's closeness to his new podcast co-host, Ashley Iaconetti, has allegedly caused a strain on their relationship. He, however, vehemently denied it, saying there was no third party involved.

To shed light on the matter, Bushnell revealed what really went wrong in their relationship. Speaking to PEOPLE, she revealed she and Higgins decided to go their separate ways because there was no longer an emotional bond between them.

"It was more so the emotional connection that fizzled," she continued. "We were just stressed and tired physically. Emotionally, I just felt like it wasn't there anymore."