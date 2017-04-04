Ben Affleck updates: 'Batman' doing well in battling alcohol addiction, says source

Weeks after it was revealed that Ben Affleck had undergone and completed his treatment for alcohol addiction, the "Justice League" actor is bent on staying on the right track to stay healthy especially for the sake of his three kids, a source has said.

Last month, the 44-year-old actor revealed on his Facebook post that he has undergone and finished his treatment for alcohol addiction. Despite completing his rehab, though, Affleck acknowledges that his battle with his alcohol dependence is far from over and that he will continue to confront his addiction.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," goes a portion of Affleck on his Facebook post.

True enough to the actor's promise, a source close to Affleck has recently revealed to E! Online that, by far, the actor has stayed on the right track in his quest to better the quality of his life. According to the incognito source, Affleck goes on a therapy in L.A. a few times a week, and his rehab has really helped him in getting his life and priorities in order.

The same source also revealed that, amid the speculations that Affleck and Jennifer Garner have already reconciled, the two are not yet a couple again. Nonetheless, he also confirmed that Affleck is still living in his and Garner's conjugal property and is very much involved in the lives of his kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — on a daily basis.

While Affleck and Garner have yet to reconcile, the source said that the two are doing very well, especially in their job to co-parent their children and put their family's interest first before anything else.

"When one of them works, the other steps in and takes over parenting duties. It works well for them," the source said.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in June 2015, but have not filed for divorce yet.