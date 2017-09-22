Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner news: Actress is 'OK' with ex-husband dating Lindsay Shookus

Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married for almost a decade before their split in 2015, are back in the headlines following the actor's new affair with Lindsay Shookus. Apparently, Garner was not troubled with the news that her ex-husband is dating the television producer.

A source told Us Weekly that the actress has come to terms with Affleck's romance with Shookus. The informant revealed, "Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July. She is OK with it." His recent relationship with the Saturday Night Live (SNL) producer certainly did not hinder the former couple from prioritizing their children. The insider further said, "Ben is putting his family first."

Although the romance between Shookus and Affleck has been "casual" for three months, sources revealed, "Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair."

While the actor is presumably happy with his new relationship with Shookus, this did not stop him from cheerfully co-parenting his children with his ex-wife. He managed to reunite with Garner for the sake of their kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Some people were expecting an awkward reunion of the separated couple, but things turned out well.

According to reports, the 45-year-old actor and his estranged wife were spotted in an amiable mood as they met up at the elementary institution where their daughters Violet and Seraphina are enrolled. It was the first day of school, so the ex-couple escorted their kids and had some talks to the teachers.

The photographer who took the images of the ex-couple told the outlet, "They looked totally comfortable together and happy. It's like nothing [ever] happened. Maybe they're better friends than spouses." The recent sighting of the two did not surprise those fans who have been following their story. After all, Garner and Affleck have been vocal about the importance of co-parenting and putting their children first.