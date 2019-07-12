Ben Goldsmith asks God to have his 'beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back'

Staff writer

Ben Goldsmith has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter on Twitter following her death in a tragic accident on Monday.

Iris Goldsmith, 15, the niece of Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, died while riding a quad bike on the family farm in North Brewham, Somerset. 

Ben Goldsmith, a financier and environmentalist, said on Twitter that her death was hurting "so much" and that he wanted his "beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back". 

(Photo: Twitter/Ben Goldsmith)

"Dear God, please can I have my beautiful, brilliant, kind little girl back.  And if not, please take extra special care of her," he wrote. 

"I love her so so much and I'm so proud of her," he added. "It hurts me so much I can't describe." 

Iris was Mr Goldsmith's daughter to his former wife, society heiress Kate Rothschild. 

Avon and Somerset Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Iris' aunt, Jemima Khan, has pleaded on Twitter for privacy as the family come to terms with the "devastating" tragedy.

