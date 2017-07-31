Bella Hadid moves on from The Weeknd with DJ Daniel Chetrit?
Bella Hadid has a reason to smile these days. The 20-year-old fashion model was spotted out and about in New York City with a new man in her life, DJ Daniel Chetrit.
On Friday, July 28, Hadid was spotted with her arm around Chetrit's shoulder and as they strolled, he reached up and held her hand across his heart, according to The Daily Mail. The rumored couple was then joined by a small group of friends for dinner at Cipriani Downtown in Soho.
Then, on Sunday morning, July 30, Hadid and Chetrit were spotted getting coffee in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. The former rocked high-waist jeans with a triangular red crop top and laid-back white sneakers, while the latter opted for dark blue sweatpants with a plain white shirt and button-up jeans.
Prior to Chetrit, Hadid dated Canadian singer The Weeknd. The duo first made noise in April 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They soon made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2016.
"It was a big night for him," Hadid said in the September 2016 issue of Glamour magazine, adding, "He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend, I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy."
After nine months of romance, Hadid and The Weeknd decided to end their relationship because their respective busy schedules kept getting in the way. The latter was also concentrating on completing and promoting his third studio album, "Starboy," at the time.
Despite their breakup, Hadid and The Weeknd — who is now dating singer Selena Gomez — have remained close.
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
-
Matthew McConaughey reveals he named his eldest son Levi after his favorite Bible verse
The 'Dark Tower' star took it as a sign when the time of his son's birth matched up perfectly with the numbers in his favorite Bible verse.
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- 10 calamities that took place on the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- Congo conflict: More than a hundred children killed in last month alone
- Indian Christians beaten and kicked out of village for refusing to recant faith
- Archbishop of Canterbury declares new Anglican province in Sudan
- Trump and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe discuss 'grave and growing' North Korea threat
- Australia foils Islamist plot aimed at aircraft in counter-terrorism coup
- North Korea missile prompts US bomber flight over Korean peninsula