Bella Hadid moves on from The Weeknd with DJ Daniel Chetrit?

Maolen Estomagulang

Model Bella Hadid poses at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2017.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Bella Hadid has a reason to smile these days. The 20-year-old fashion model was spotted out and about in New York City with a new man in her life, DJ Daniel Chetrit.

On Friday, July 28, Hadid was spotted with her arm around Chetrit's shoulder and as they strolled, he reached up and held her hand across his heart, according to The Daily Mail. The rumored couple was then joined by a small group of friends for dinner at Cipriani Downtown in Soho.

Then, on Sunday morning, July 30, Hadid and Chetrit were spotted getting coffee in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. The former rocked high-waist jeans with a triangular red crop top and laid-back white sneakers, while the latter opted for dark blue sweatpants with a plain white shirt and button-up jeans.

Prior to Chetrit, Hadid dated Canadian singer The Weeknd. The duo first made noise in April 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They soon made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2016.

"It was a big night for him," Hadid said in the September 2016 issue of Glamour magazine, adding, "He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend, I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy."

After nine months of romance, Hadid and The Weeknd decided to end their relationship because their respective busy schedules kept getting in the way. The latter was also concentrating on completing and promoting his third studio album, "Starboy," at the time.

Despite their breakup, Hadid and The Weeknd — who is now dating singer Selena Gomez — have remained close.

