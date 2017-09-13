Behati Prinsloo news: Adam Levine's wife flaunts growing baby bump

Musician Adam Levine and wife, model Behati Prinsloo, arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

It looks like Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine love everything about being a parent. Nearly a year after giving birth to her first born, the Victoria's Secret model is pregnant with their second child.

Prinsloo, who turned 28 last May, shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, Sept. 13 by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump and wrote in the caption: "ROUND 2."

Prinsloo and Levine exchanged wedding vows at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2014. They are already parents of an 11-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. Since then, they have expressed their desire to have more children.

"I think for both of us, we're just so obsessed with being a family and having a family — seeing this next step in our life," Prinsloo said in one interview with PEOPLE. "He's such an incredible dad, and so excited to see [Dusty Rose] her grow up. It's so awesome."

The "Begin Again" actor, on the other hand, admitted that he has no idea what he is doing. Nonetheless, he thinks becoming a father is the best thing that has happened to him.

"I don't know anything," the 38-year-old singer and songwriter said during his guest appearance on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." "But it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."

For now, the Maroon 5 frontman has been busy with several projects. He will once again serve as a coach on NBC's "The Voice" season 13, alongside Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson.

Levine, alongside fellow member Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and James Valentine, have also begun recording tracks for their sixth studio album. The as-yet-untitled album is intended to be released sometime in November.