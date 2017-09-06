Beats Studio 3 Wireless specs, price news: Bluetooth headphones with noise cancellation enhanced by Apple W1 chip

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth headphones. Beats

Beats has added new wireless headphones to its collection. The Beats Studio 3 Wireless was launched earlier this week, boasting a lot of improvements over the previous version. The good news is that the latest Beats headphones will have a relatively cheaper price.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones are now available at major retailers in the United States, according to The Verge. The Studio 3 Wireless can also be ordered through the Apple Store.

Speaking of Apple, the latest Beats headphones include the tech giant's new W1 chipset, making it easier for the users to connect their headsets to iPhone, iPad and MacBook devices. Aside from the Apple device support, the W1 chip promotes extended battery life of up to 22 hours with the noise canceling mode turned on. When the setting is off and the device is running in audio-only, low-power mode, Beats Studio 3 Wireless can last up to 40 hours.

As for the Studio 3 Wireless' noise cancellation feature, Beats has claimed that this feature is upgraded from the headphones' previous iteration. The said feature will now be known as Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling or Pure ANC.

In Pure ANC, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless will be able to sample the nearby area and adjust the amount of noise canceling at a certain degree algorithmically. The sound will not be as loud in a quiet coffee shop compared to the sound while on an airplane.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless still bears a few similarities with the previous Studio 2.0 version.

The major difference in terms of appearance is the Studio 3 Wireless' larger size, plus the latest headphones will be available in six different colors. Among these colors, the gray and gold variants will be introduced as limited edition headphones. Also, the ear cushion of the Studio 3 Wireless is more comfortable, even when the user wears it throughout the day.

According to Engadget, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless features Class 1 Bluetooth technology for stable and long-range connectivity. If the user finds the wireless headphones to have limited power, the new Fast Fuel feature will offer three hours equivalent battery life with a brief 10-minute charging.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth headphones can be purchased for $350.