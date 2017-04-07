'Bayonetta' release date, news, rumors: 'Bayonetta 3' to be unveiled on April 11?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It was just a few days ago when gamers got confused about what Sega has been hinting at on their website. After careful observation, it was found out that "Bayonetta" might soon be released.

The teaser has been some sort of a mystery, especially since the image shows only a vague description of what game will be released. The image only became clear when game experts recognized the piston and the red ribbon that the picture carries.

Nothing has been said about the hint, but Sega has released an 8-bit edition of "Bayonetta" on Steam. According to IGN, the game studio has released the version exactly on April Fool's Day, so it is easy to assume that it is a joke. However, it is possible that Sega is pertaining to the game's PC port.

It can also be remembered that during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last year, the director of Platinum Games, Hideki Kamiya, was asked about the possibility of releasing a third title in the series. He answered, "Why should it end at 2?"

Then he said, "Of course we want to make 3."

Advertisement

"Bayonetta" already has a countdown timer that indicates when the title might be announced. Counting the number of days left, it can be traced that the title will be unveiled on April 11. The head of the clock has no indication of what is going to happen on the exact date. The only thing that players can expect is that the game will be "coming soon."

Enthusiasts on Reddit believe that the date pertains to the announcement of "Bayonetta 3" since they have apparently discovered the foot of the main character in the background of the page.

"Bayonetta 3" is anticipated due to the fact that "Bayonetta 2" came out in 2014 as an exclusive title for Wii U. No new title has come out in the past three years.