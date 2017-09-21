'Battlefield 1' Xbox Live Gold news: Game free to play this weekend; 40%-off promo

A promotional poster for the promotional event "Battlefest" for fans of the popular shooter by EA Dice, "Battlefield." Facebook/battlefield

Xbox Live Gold members will be able to have free access to the EA Dice shooter "Battlefield 1." The highly popular video game is set to be available on the Xbox One during the weekend and will be completely free to play in that period of time.

The game will be made free this coming weekend due to a celebration of the "Battlefield" community, which is a promotional move by EA. Eurogamer reported that "Battlefield 1" will be available for download simply by selecting the Gold Member option on the console's dashboard interface. Another way to start the download is by going directly to the Xbox store, which is the online platform for purchasing games.

According to Video Gamer, not only will the game be free to play but the games "Battlefield 1" and its expansion pack, "Battlefield 1 Revolution," will have a 40 percent discount during the days of Sept. 19 to 25. This will leave enough time for gamers and newcomers alike to make an intelligent decision on whether to avail the game or not, since they will be able to experience the video game for free.

Perhaps, it is safe to say that the promotional move on EA's part is a confident one, since the shooter is known for its multiplayer capabilities that allow for extensive and epic war battles. "Battlefield 1" is sure to impress fans of the shooter genre and according to Gameranx, the game is a "triple A shooter." It is notable to mention that those who will experience the game for the first time for free will be able to carry their save files if they purchase the game.

Neowin clarified that "Battlefield 1 Revolution" was specifically made for those who were not able to acquire "Battlefield 1." Even if it is considered an expansion, it contains all of the bonus content including the base form of the game which makes it the ultimate and most complete version of "Battlefield 1." Additionally, it will come with the game's Premium Pass, and all of these will be available at 40 percent off from the estimated original price of $50.