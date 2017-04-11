'Battlefield 1' updates: New DLC, spring update coming; DLCs to be launched monthly starting May
Developers EA and DICE are making "Battlefield 1" more and more exciting for its players, following its recent announcement regarding an upcoming downloadable content (DLC), as well as some changes in the game.
On a blog, EA and DICE announced on Thursday a new DLC coming for "Battlefield 1," as well as some changes pertaining to this content.
After last month's overwhelming response to the "They Shall Not Pass" DLC, "Battlefield 1" will be having a new DLC focused on the eastern front called "In the Name of the Tsar." In this upcoming DLC, players will have the chance to explore the freezing temperature of Russian winter as they fight alongside the Russian army.
On the same blog, the developers showed some concept exploration photos that feature the bitter cold of Russia. Aside from the new environment, players can also look forward to using new weapons, vehicles, maps, and game modes.
Apart from "In the Name of the Tsar" DLC, the upcoming spring update of "Battlefield 1" is expected to feature "Platoons," in which players can group together as one unit to carry out their missions. The upcoming update is also expected to bring in several other features enhanced, such as improved gameplay, update on the rent-a-server program, quality-of-life fixes, better operations game mode, and new variants for class level 10 weapons.
At the moment, no date has been indicated by the developers regarding the new DLC and spring update. More details will likely be shared soon.
Meanwhile, in addition to the new DLC and spring update, players can expect that DLCs for "Battlefield 1" will come monthly starting from its May update, instead of the current practice in which updates are launched through seasonal patches. This will enable the developers to give players their requests faster. EA and DICE will utilize the Community Test Environment to gather feedback and launch changes.
"Battlefield 1" was launched in October 2016 and is available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.
