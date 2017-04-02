Entertainment
The Lucky Number that gets you to Heaven: Revelation 15
Truck driver in church minibus crash that killed 13 may have been texting
Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
Once saved, always saved? The answer's complicated
Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their ...
Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith

'Battlefield 1' updates: DICE launches 'Premium Friends,' allows non-season pass holders to access maps

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Promotional banner of "Battlefield 1."DICE

Players who do not have the season pass for "Battlefield 1" will have the chance to access the game's maps through a new feature, producer Andreas Skoglund of DICE announced on Wednesday.

Referred to as "Premium Friends," owners of "Battlefield 1" season pass will be able to share the game's maps with their friends.

One of the difficulties that friends usually encounter in a game is that when a few or only one in the group owns a season pass. This means that they are the only ones who can access the game's downloadable contents that include exciting add-ons such as new maps. Meanwhile, others who are unwilling or cannot afford to spend on a season pass are oftentimes left out.

However, DICE has introduced a solution to that for "Battlefield 1." "Premium Friends" works in such a way that even if only one of the group owns a season pass, he will be able to share the game's maps with his friends.

In the game, if someone owns a season pass, "Premium Enabled" will be seen on the party created for "Battlefield 1." As long as "Premium Enabled" is on the screen, everyone who is part of the party may be able to access the game's maps.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the new feature is only limited to the new maps. This means that only the owners of the season pass will be able to earn experience (XP) in the game. For the rest, their XPs will be banked until they decide to purchase their own season passes in the future.

Aside from this, only the season pass holder will be able to access the weapons, vehicles, medals, and codexes related to the expansion.

"Premium Friends" is currently on a test mode, which started on March 30.

According to Skoglund, DICE will keep track of the feedbacks regarding the new feature so they can continue working on it into something that embodies their commitment to the community.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY