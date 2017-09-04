'Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar' release date news: DLC to be released on Sept. 19 for all players

"Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar" comes out on Sept. 19. YouTube/Battlefield

It looks like the wait will not be long for players to get their hands on the newest downloadable content (DLC) from "Battlefield 1." The update, titled "In the Name of the Tsar," is set to come out a few weeks from now on Sept. 19. This update will include the premium pass for only a fraction of the actual price.

According to the official "Battlefield 1" blog, players who already own "Battlefield 1 Revolution" or the "Battlefield 1 Premium" pass will be able to get access to "In the Name of the Tsar" a few weeks ahead on Sept. 5. The DLC will feature a new mode of play, as well as six new maps and the addition of two more classes.

Going into detail, as revealed by PlayStation blog, one of the five new maps included in the update is the Lupkow Pass map, which is available for season pass owners. The Albion map features a big invasion of the Baltic peninsula. Brusilov Keep features a secret mountain town in the Eastern Front. Galicia is set during the Brusilov Offensive, the Volga River map which is a rural battleground, and lastly the Tsaritsyn which is where the Bolsheviks and the Imperials fought each other for Russia.

The Supply Drop mode will take place on the Eastern Front where teams will be competing against each other for airdrops that have powerful weapons to use. The two new classes are called the Hussar class and the Russian Scout of the Women's' Battalion of Death. The Hussar class has an upgraded set of cavalry moves and allows players to charge towards their opponents holding a lance. The Russian Scout class will allow players to play female characters in the game.

Players can also look forward to 11 new Russian-themed weapons, and competing for new medals as well as dog tags and service stars.

"Battlefield 1" will also be getting HDR10 support, for players who have HDR supported software to play the first-person shooter with a broader color palette and a contrast ratio.

"Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar" will be available for all players on Sept. 19.