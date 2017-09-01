'Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar' release date: Includes new game mode and six new maps

A promotional poster for Electronic Arts video game 'Battlefield 1.' Facebook/Battlefield

"Battlefield 1," the epic war-based video game by Electronic Arts (EA) has an expansion coming out very soon. The downloadable content (DLC) expansion will be titled "In the Name of the Tsar," and is slated to be released within September.

The Russians are looking to join the ranks of "Battlefield 1," along with its Women's Battalion of Death, the first playable women's clash in the "Battlefield" series. Apart from this, there will be six new maps that depict the unforgiving cold of the terrains that Russia has taken advantage of in the past.

Players of the game will be able to experience World War 1 in great detail as they are immersed in its setting, with the time appropriate technology, featuring new weapons to boot.

There will also be a new game mode called Supply Drop. This mode will be taking place at the massive Eastern Front, which is considered one of the most iconic locations of World War 1. Players will be competing to obtain these drops for a chance at collecting powerful weapons to eliminate their foes. Additionally, there will also be a new class called the Hussar, which will allow players to be on horseback and charge their enemies with lances.

EA has touted "In the Name of the Tsar" to be their most extensive expansion as of late, promising a lot of new content for the players of the video game. One of the vast maps, Lupkow Pass, which will be added in the overall expansion has already been released for players who have already purchased the Premium Pass. Lupkow Pass will pit players against each other in the frigid and perilous mountains of Poland.

Other maps that are featured in the game are Albion, Galicia, Brusilov Keep, Tsaritsyn, and Volga River. All of these maps will have their own unique set-up, giving players multiple ways of strategizing and securing their tactical advantages in battle, with varying objectives.

"In the Name of the Tsar" will be available to those who have purchased the Premium Pass starting Sept. 5, and will be playable by everyone else who availed of the expansion on Sept. 19 this year. The estimated price is at $15.