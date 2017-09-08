'Battlefield 1' DLC news: 'Bolsheviks' take over Russia as 'In the Name of the Tsar' update gets released

Virtual comrades of the "Bolshevik Red Army" better prepare for the downfall of the Tsar as developer Dice and Electronic Arts (EA) ready their servers for the release of "In the Name of the Tsar," the newest downloadable content (DLC) for the award-winning "Battlefield 1."

The game will feature the communist "Bolshevik Red Army" fighting against both "Axis" powers and "The Russian Empire's White Guard" in a bid to take over Russia from the oppressive Tsar. "Battlefield 1" official website

"In the Name of the Tsar" was released on Sept. 5 for some players and was immediately made available for purchase by Premium Pass owners. Like the previous DLCs, EA briefly shut down their servers on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC for at least two hours in order to introduce the big updates to the said platforms.

According to Express UK, the down times for EA's servers were 8–10 a.m. for PC, 10 a.m. to 12 noon for PS4, and 12 noon to 2 p.m. for Xbox One, all in U.K. time.

Along with the release of the DLC, patch notes and game changes have also been unveiled. Players should expect new weapons from the DLC for each class. These are the Model 1900 and 08/18 submachine gun for the "Assault" class; FA automatic rifle and General Liu rifle for the "Medic"; Parabellum MG 14/17 and Perino Model 1908 for "Support"; Mosin Nagant M91 and Vetterli Vitali M1870/87 for the "Scout," and finally, a C93 Carbine for the "Tanker" or "Pilot" class.

New sidearms are also available in the form of the Nagant revolver and the Obrez pistol, as well as new melee weapons like the Cossack dagger and the dud club.

The update, being set in the eastern front of WWI will feature the snowy locale of Tsar Russia. This includes maps like Galicia, a war-torn river valley, Brusilov Keep, a small village high in the mountains, Albion where German ships invade the West Estonian Archipelago, Tsaritsyn, the war-torn streets of the city, and Volga River where an epic tank battle takes place along the riverbanks.

"Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar," is out now for early access for players with a Premium Pass; however, regular players need not wait long as the DLC will be available to them for purchase on Sept. 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.