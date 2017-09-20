Entertainment
'Battleborn' news: Game updates to cease after fall

Sidlangan Natividad

"Battleborn" gets its life support pulled as its developers work on another project."Battleborn" official website

"Battleborn" nears its end, as the online first-person shooter (FPS) receives its final support and update from developer Gearbox, who is reportedly focusing its efforts on a different project.

The FPS game, launched 16 months ago, is now on its last legs, as its developer announced that the Fall Update will be the last new content for it. However, according to "Battleborn's" Creative Director Randy Varnell, players who still want to spend time in the game need not worry, as the game's servers will remain operational for the foreseeable future.

As speculated by Forbes, efforts and resources of the developers are now focused on the third installment of the popular "Borderlands" franchise. This is further supported by the fact that a "Borderlands" sequel was teased at Pax West 2017 back in the first week of September.

"Battleborn," despite its popular launch, with thousands of concurrent Steam players on its first day, has been dying a slow death. A statistics chart from Steam shows that player interest has been steadily declining; player count even hit its lowest, 150 players, last month. This was despite efforts by Gearbox to draw the FPS crowd into "Battleborn." One such effort took place back in June, when the game was made free-to-play.

Forbes claimed that one of the "Battleborn's" biggest problems was that it tried to experiment with too many things all at once: a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), a loot shooter, and a raid runner. Then, although it tried to distance itself from Gearbox's more successful "Borderlands" game, it still seemed no more than a complicated clone.

Despite numerous predictions that Gearbox is now focusing on "Borderlands 3," the developers have not officially announced anything. "Battleborn," on the other hand, is considered dead, which is unfortunate for the remaining 150 players still supporting the game.

