"Battle of the Bulge" now available on Xbox One Slitherine, Shenandoah Studios

The strategy game "Battle of the Bulge" is now available for Xbox One players. Interested gamers can purchase the game on the Microsoft Store for $10.

Game Developer Shenandoah Studios released the latest version of the game in September 2015.

"Battle of the Bulge" is set in Western Europe, specifically in the snowy forests of Ardennes.

According to the official website, it is "set during what historian Antony Beevor called 'Hitler's Last Gamble,' Battle of the Bulge provides an immersive experience on a tactical/operational level."

Players of the game will get a chance to play as the commander of infantry and armored units. Each scenario is time-limited and aside from fighting off direct attacks from the opposing team, gamers also have to manage supplies.

The game also gives its players the ability to combat historical leaders, such as Dietrich, von Rundstedt, and Bradley. Each commander comes with an ad hoc AI or Artificial Intelligence.

Gamers can also take charge of legendary elite units, some of which are the 101 Airborne Division and the Kampf Gruppe Peiper.

The single and multi-player game also presents extensive historical images. It is cross-platform and can be played on PC, iPad, and Mac. "Battle of the Bulge" is also available in different languages, such as Spanish and Japanese.

In 2014, game developer Slitherine took over Shenandoah Studio when it had been dissolved. A year after the acquisition, Slitherine published the Studio's "Battle of the Bulge."

According to Studio manager Ionut Georgescu in an interview with Develop, "With the release of Bulge and the new titles to come, it is now our turn to show off what we can do and make the studio profitable and successful."

Last July, they released another tactical game based on the Civil War period. The game, "Gettysburg: The Tide Turns," is currently only available on PC. It can be downloaded from Steam for $10.

Players of "Battle of the Bulge" can expect bigger things to come from Studio and its publisher, Slitherine.