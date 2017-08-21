'Batman vs. Two Face' release date news: Adam West's final film premieres in October; Batman up against William Shatner's Two-Face

Batman and Robin on the way to save Gotham city once again in "Batman vs. Two-Face" YouTube/Warner Bros.

Bruce Wayne goes up against Harvey Dent in a new Batman animated movie, "Batman vs. Two-Face." The caped crusader faces off against Two-Face and the rest of the most notorious villains in Gotham City, which comes out digitally in October.

"Batman vs. Two-Face" was Adam West's final film before his death. He played Batman in the1960's television series and the 1966 movie. The movie has West teaming up with Burt Ward's Robin once again to protect Gotham city and stop the huge crime wave created by Two-Face, who is voiced by William Shatner. Batman and Robin have to work twice as hard to discover his true identity and stop him before he continues to wreak havoc, all the while fighting off some of the most iconic villains in history.

The trailer for the animated feature recently dropped, and fans can check out a sneak peek of the battle between the dark knight and the master of multiplicity. "Batman vs. Two-Face" is also the sequel to the 2016 animated feature, "Return of the Caped Crusaders," which was set in the 1960's.

Julie Newmar reprises her role as Catwoman, and joining the trio are Jeff Bergman, Sirena Irwin, Thomas Lennon, Lee Meriweather, William Salyers, Lynne Marie Stewart, Jim Ward, Steven Weber, Wally Wingert, Rick Morales, Michael Jelenic, and James Tucker.

A preview of the cover for the DVD has also been released, featuring West's Batman, Ward's Robin, and Newmar's Catwoman in their costumes from the tv series. There will be a few special features that fans can expect to see, such as a 2017 Comic-Con tribute to Adam West, and a featurette of Burt Ward and his life out of the limelight.

"Batman vs. Two-Face" will come out on digital HD on Oct. 10 and on Blu-Ray and DVD on Oct. 17.