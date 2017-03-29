'Bates Motel' season 5 spoilers: Will Norma allow Norman to turn himself in?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After the unexpected shower scene twist in the previous episode, Norman (Freddie Highmore) and his late mother Norma (Vera Farmiga) will be closer than ever on the next episode of "Bates Motel" season 5.

In the trailer for the episode called "Inseparable," Norman seems to be feeling the repercussion of his acts in the previous episode, when he killed Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols) after Norma's prodding.

The trailer reveals that Sheriff Jane Greene (Brooke Smith) drops by the motel to ask Norman some questions after finding multiple bodies at the lake. Norman appears nervous as he tries to convince the police officer that everything is fine, while his deceased mother observes them from the motel's office.

Norman also seems to be feeling the guilt of his past actions. He asks Norma if he should just turn himself in, but she just shrugs him off. Clips of how the mother-and-son duo as they cover up their tracks are also shown, as well as Madeleine's (Isabelle McNally) growing concern for her missing husband.

Meanwhile, series co-creator Kerry Ehrin talked about the twist in the recreated shower scene based on Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1960 film "Psycho," where Sam was the one who died instead of his lover Marion Crane (Rihanna).

Ehrin wrote in an article in Entertainment Weekly that they were challenged to do a prequel to a very popular and iconic film, and they opted not to make a complete copy of the Hitchcock masterpiece.

The series co-creator also revealed that they had fun doing a completely different scenario of the memorable shower scene.

"It was also really exciting to us to play the opposite of the shower scene in Psycho, where now Norman is not dressed as his Mother — is no longer hiding behind her skirts — but is claiming himself and his emotional pain," Ehrin wrote. "We traded out the 'Psycho' line of "Mother, what have you done?" with Norman realizing he has committed murder for the first time, and being horrified." Instead of saying that line, Norman blurted out "Mother, what have I done?" in the previous episode of the series.

Norman's continuous realizations about his mother's influence on him beyond the grave will be tackled on the next episode of "Bates Motel" season 5, airing on A&E on Monday, April 3, at 10 p.m. EDT.