'Bates Motel' season 5 episode 8 spoilers, updates: Norman behind bars after confessing to murder

In the fifth and final season of the psychological thriller "Bates Motel," the infamous motel owner Norman (Freddie Highmore) will be sent to the sheriff's station to pay for the crimes he has committed. Will he last the day? Or will his mother intervene and save him once again?

In episode 8 of "Bates Motel" season 5, titled "The Body," Norman will be detained by Sheriff Greene (Brooke Smith), as she begins to investigate the murder of Sam (Austin Nichols), Madeleine's (Isabelle McNally) husband. To recap, the motel owner confessed to murder in the previous episode. But his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), might not be able to save him this time. It seems like his mental state will save him from prison life.

"He's not a bad a person. He's not a criminal. He's just crazy," Dylan (Max Thieriot) can be heard saying in the trailer for "The Body." Dylan, who was away from his family for years, only heard about his mother's death recently. He has always had doubts about his brother's mental state. The synopsis of the episode reveals that Dylan will be helping his brother. Perhaps he will help his brother for his psychological problems. This might even lessen the sentence for his crime.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see how Madeleine will react to Norman's confession. It is to be noted that Sam and Madeleine's relationship was on the rocks. While Sam was seeing someone else, Madeleine was also having a secret rendezvous with Norman, who dated her because of her uncanny resemblance to his mother.

But will help reach Norman in time? Former Sheriff Romero (Nestor Carbonell), who knows that Norman is behind his mother's death, just rolled in town. And he is set on getting his revenge.

Advertisement

"Bates Motel" season 5 episode 8, titled "The Body," airs on Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.