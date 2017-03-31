'Basketball Wives' season 6 premiere date, news: New episodes to air in April

"Basketball Wives," formerly titled "Basketball Wives LA," returns for its sixth season on April 17, Monday, with two former cast members making a comeback on the show.

Shaunie O'Neal and Evelyn Lozada, both exes of NBA players, are set to provide support for each other in the upcoming episodes of the show. O'Neal is the ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal, while Lozada was previously engaged to Antoine Walker. The latter's return is expected to make the show more interesting, given her feud with Tami Roman. Their fight began when it was discovered that Lozada had a relationship with Roman's ex-husband, Kenny Anderson. O'Neal, meanwhile, will find herself caught in the middle, as she will be torn between her two friends.

Roman is not the only one who has issues with Lozada. Jackie Christie is also set to duke it out with her. However, O'Neal will also find new allies in the form of new cast members Aja Metoyer, who has a child with Dwayne Wade, and her sisters, Cristen and Melissa.

Malaysia Pargo will also be returning to the show, and she is eager to get re-acquainted with the other cast members. Given the divide, however, who she will end up allying herself with remains to be seen. She is also expected to have an encounter with Brandi Maxiell.

Keonna Green, who has a child with Nick Young, is also a new cast member of the show. She is out to clear her name after it was lambasted in the tabloids for being the "other woman" in the relationship. Bonnie-Jill Laflin, the first female scout of NBA, is also a new addition to the show. Also joining the cast are Melissa Metoyer and Saniy-yah Samaa.

This mix of cast members is bound to make the new season interesting, to say the least. In an interview with "Hollywood Today Live," Roman described the sixth season as "crazy."

The season 6 premiere of "Basketball Wives" will air at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.