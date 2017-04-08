'Basketball Wives' season 6 news: New season might feature feud between Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When VH1's reality TV series "Basketball Wives" returns with an all-new season later this month, viewers will see a revamped version of the spin-off series. Who will be back for the sixth season of "Basketball Wives LA" season 6?

Evelyn Lozada, one of the five original cast members of "Basketball Wives," will be back in season 6. She took to Instagram to share the news to her followers. Along with her photo, she wrote, "#BasketballWives – April 17."

Her fans seem excited about her return. Some expressed that they are hoping that there will be no more bullying on the show. However, fans who are hoping for this to happen might be disappointed since drama is the bread and butter of the show. Reports say that the upcoming season might feature a feud between Lozada and Tami Roman, who is also back for season 6.

A teaser for "Basketball Wives LA" season 6 shows Lozada and Roman jumping for a ball thrown by a referee. The clip, however, does not reveal which reality star got hold of the ball.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hollywood Today Live, Roman hinted about new drama coming this season. She said that she promised herself not to get caught up in new drama, but, according to her, it was not much of a success. "When a person shows up," she said, "and they say something, it all goes left."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the reality series follows the lives of wives, girlfriends, or former partners of professional basketball stars.

Lozada was NBA star Antoine Walker's former fiancée. But the engagement was later on called off. She eventually married football player Chad Johnson in 2012, but they got divorced shortly after. Meanwhile, Roman used to be married to NBA star Kenny Anderson. They married in 1994 and got divorced in 2001.

"Basketball Wives LA" season 6 premieres this Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.