'Basketball Wives' news: Shaunie O'Neal looking to change cast members for next season

The promotional poster for the reality television show by VH1, "Basketball Wives." Facebook/basketballwivesvh1

Reality television show "Basketball Wives" has been through a rough season with a lot of drama and issues tackled by cast members — especially between Jackie Christie and daughter Takari Lee. This has led creator and executive producer Shaunie O'Neal to reconsider casting choices for next season.

Evelyn Lozada and Jackie getting into a heated argument prompted Shaunie to regret her decision of bringing Jackie in once again. Given how things had heated up, Shaunie is now reconsidering casting options for the next season. She is still on the fence about completely firing Jackie from the show, especially since she contributed a significant amount of effort into the project.

The show's previous season had audiences witnessing the intense feud between Jackie and daughter Takari, which had blown up ever since their spat on social media. The feud between Christie and Takari has raised concerns about the future of the show. According to Starcasm, Jackie thinks that her daughter might want her to die so that she could inherit Jackie's fortune.

Takari could get an estimated $8 million and Jackie even thinks that Takari is well aware of the full amount. If Takari didn't know then, due to this publicity stunt by Jackie, she certainly has gotten wind of this information by now.

It is still uncertain whether Jackie and former Sacramento Kings player Doug Christie will both have to pass away before Takari could inherit the money. In this season's reunion episode, Jackie rubbed most of the cast members the wrong way.

Even Shaunie expressed her distaste for Jackie and what happened with the other cast members.

It is also possible that Takari could be on the next season of "Basketball Wives." Shaunie stated that she felt guilty for Takari because so much shade was thrown towards her by Jackie, and Takari didn't have a proper platform to make a clear case regarding her side.

Perhaps it would be fairer for Takari to be a part of the next season so that both her and Jackie's sides of the story are addressed.