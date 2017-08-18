'Basketball Wives' news: Season 6 reunion ends in conflict and drama

A promotional poster for the reality TV show "Basketball Wives." Facebook/basketballwivesvh1

VH1's reality show "Basketball Wives" is in disarray, with the cast members spurring a lot of drama between the Los Angeles and the Miami iterations of the show. Mainly, these disagreements occurred between Shaunie O'Neal and Malaysia Pargo, and Evelyn Lozada and Jackie Christie.

O'Neal, the executive producer of "Basketball Wives," told Pargo that she "had no substance." Pargo was hurt by this comment, especially since she felt that she never had any real issues with O'Neal in the first place. What she found most hurtful was the fact that her children would be able to see O'Neal telling her these things, and this might make her children think less of their own mother.

After a chaotic season, Pargo in now uncertain of her place in the cast. She claims to not know how the other cast members feel about her. She has an inkling that they all don't like each other at the moment; however, they are still castmates, so they can be civil when the time calls for it.

On the other side of things, Lozada caused quite a stir which involved her and Christie's estranged daughter, Ta'Kari Lee.

In an interview with Wetpaint, Christie expressed that she was initially happy to have Lozada back on the show — even if others had warned her about Lozada's motivation for coming back. However, the suspicions from Jackie's associates proved to be correct when Lozada donated $3,500 to Ta'Kari.

The donation was for Christie's grandson, who sustained an injury caused by a fire. Lozada even criticized Christie saying that she wears expensive clothing, but isn't able to provide for her grandson. Lozada is very salty at the moment, as she may already know that her full return to the show has been compromised.

As of now, it is difficult to tell where the show is going given the many feuds and misunderstandings that have been going on in the show. It may be possible that these stints were manufactured behind the scenes to gain viewership, but it could be argued that matters have become way too personal.