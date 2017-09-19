Bandai Namco unveils new screenshots of 'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' video game

"Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" will be arriving to the U.S. next year. Bandai Namco

Last week, publisher Bandai Namco unveiled a number of screenshots that showed off the visuals of the upcoming anime-inspired game "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time."

The preview included pictures of Hannah, Barbara, Wangari, and Diana, who are the characters from the animated series that will be featured in the upcoming game.

The screenshots also revealed the places in the series' Luna Nova Academy that has been faithfully recreated for the game. Classrooms, offices, the school grounds, and the school cafeteria all look like they have been taken straight from the anime and placed into the game.

As if the character and setting previews were not enough, the company also gave a glimpse of the game's final boss, the Divine Dragon, and a dungeon named "Gaena Snow Field."

The animated series "Little Witch Academia" follows the adventures of Akko Katsuki and her friends in the Luna Nova Academy, a school for witches. In the game "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time," Akko discovers a secret area hidden deep in the school's library, where many treasures and monsters can be found. The secret place is deceptively bigger and becomes the setting for an adventure-filled time for the young witches.

When it comes to gameplay, "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" is a side-scrolling action hack-and-slash, except the characters are using magic spells instead of punches and kicks.

A recently released trailer for the game revealed the addition of Diana, Hannah, and Barbara to the title's roster of playable characters. They join the previously established characters like Akko, Lotte, Sucy, Amanda, Jasminka, and Constanze.

"Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" will be released later this year, with Japanese fans being the first ones to enjoy the game. It will be out in Japan on Nov. 30 for PlayStation 4, while players in America and Europe would have to wait until early next year for the game's release on the PS4 and Microsoft Windows.