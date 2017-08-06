Bandai Namco announces more downloadable content for 'Gundam Versus'

"Gundam Versus" was released in Japan for PlayStation 4 users on July 6, and two downloadable mobile suits has since been made available. After just three weeks from the game's launch, Bandai Namco announced that more downloadable content (DLC) for the game will be made available, even prior to its Western release.

The first two DLC mobile suits are called Gundam Barbatos Lupus and the Gundam Virtue. Both mobile suits possess unique characteristics and offer different play styles. The Gundam Barbatos Lupus is more melee-focused as it has a variety of swords and is also equipped with a twin mace. The Gundam Virtue is quite the opposite of the Gundam Barbatos Lupus; it is equipped with a flurry of guns and a cannon — with its build designed to concentrate on long medium to long range combat.

The next DLC will contain G-Self Perfect Pack which is set for release on Aug. 10, with the Baund Doc Suit and Pale Rider suits debuting on Aug. 24. Compared to other games, "Gundam Versus" is getting a lot of content, which is understandable given the extensive lore and multiple "Gundam" creations rooted from manga and anime or both. "Gundam" is its own genre in Japanese anime culture, and "Gundam Versus" is obviously trying to cater to every kind of "Gundam" fan by constantly coming out with new suits.

Comparatively speaking, the G-Self Perfect Pack DLC appears to be quite expensive as it is currently priced at 602 yen or about six dollars. It is safe to say that Western fans can expect these prices as well when the game is shipped there this coming fall. They might have to wait a little bit longer, but they can also expect the DLC for this month to be available to them once they have the game.