Bake Off star Martha Collison urges families to #FollowTheStar this Christmas

The UK's recent baking revolution is helping bring families together to share in the joy of Christmas, according to star baker Martha Collison.

The food writer and blogger – the youngest ever contestant on The Great British Bake Off – was joined by a crack team of junior bakers at Hunsdon JMI School in Hertfordshire as she prepared a special star-themed recipe.

Martha Collison with children from Hunsdon JMI School in Hertfordshire.

Martha, who made headlines by reaching the quarter-final of the hit reality show aged 17, took on her latest baking challenge in support of the Church of England's #FollowTheStar campaign.

They baked a stained-glass star bauble, and encouraged families to follow the recipe and make time to bake together this Christmas.

The #FollowTheStar campaign, which encourages people to reconnect with their local church this Christmas joining a rising number attending each year, will also see churches around the country displaying prominent stars on walls, towers and steeples.

Martha said: 'Christmas is my favourite time of year to bake, as everyone is in high-spirits and there are plenty of people around to share my creations with!

One of Martha's bauble biscuits.

'I start early, baking gingerbread decorations for my tree. My bauble biscuits have star-shaped cut outs where a boiled sweet is melted to create a stained glass window effect.

'Seeing the lights from the tree shining through the stars reminds me of the joy of Christmas and the Magi following the star to the stable to visit Jesus.

'Going to church has always been an important part of my Christmas morning. I love the joyful atmosphere that builds, singing Christmas carols and spending time celebrating and reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas.

'It sets the tone for the rest of the day, focuses my mind and there is plenty of time later in the day for turkey and stuffing!'

Click here for recipe.