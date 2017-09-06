'Bad Boys III' still happening, says movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Scene from the hit movie "Bad Boys II" YouTube/SonyPicsHomeEntWorld

Fans of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith clearly remember their awesome team-up in the blockbuster movies "Bad Boys" and "Boys II." They are hoping to catch a third installment of the popular movie franchise. However, it has been 14 years since the premiere of "Bad Boys II", and it seems the production of a third movie is going nowhere.

When Sony announced back in 2015 that a third and fourth "Bad Boys" movies are in the works, and with the third movie scheduled for release this year – fans had their hopes up. Joe Carnahan was supposed to write and direct the movies, but several problems arose leading him to discontinue his commitment to the movie franchise.

Due to several road blocks, Lawrence said in an interview with Screen Rant that he does not think "Bad Boys 3" would be happening. He also said that fans should just move on and forget about the whole thing.

However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is still quite positive about the whole enterprise. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he mentioned that a third "Bad Boys" movie is still set to happen.

"Well, we've been developing it for I don't know how many years now and we had a period of time where it got pretty close and then it drifted away a little bit and hopefully it will drift back again," said Bruckheimer. "We have a new writer on it who's working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement."

Thanks to the recent news, it looks like Lawrence will still be able to get back with his on-screen team up with co-star Smith, assuming the latter still has time to star in the movie. According to WikiVisually, the first "Bad Boys" movie was a huge hit, garnering over more than $100 million at the box office on a budget of just $19 million. After eight years, the duo reprised their roles as Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey in the second "Bad Boys" film, which proved to be a hit as well.