'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4 news: Producers set new rules following Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson scandal

"Bachelor in Paradise," one of the most popular elimination-style reality competition series, is all set to make a comeback with its fourth season. Ahead of its premiere, the production team has set up new rules and conditions for the cast members.

"The most significant change was we had a limit on what we could drink," cast member Vinny Ventiera said in an interview with E! News. "We were only allowed two drinks per hour so every hour, we'd have a log and we'd go up there and get two drinks."

Also, all hookups have to be in front of the camera. For instance, if one cast member wants to spend the night with a significant other, both parties have to first give content in front of the camera.

"Now you have to go in front of the camera and look at it and go, 'I'm willing to go spend the night with this person,'" the 28-year-old television personality continued. "It wasn't a buzzkill, but it was a little bit of a speed bump."

The move comes after the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 was suddenly halted because of alleged sexual misconduct between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Production allegedly filmed Jackson in a sexual encounter with Olympios, who was excessively intoxicated from alcohol, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Their behavior made a third party feel uncomfortable.

After weeks of internal investigation, Warner Bros. Television announced that it has cleared "Bachelor in Paradise" and its producers of any misconduct as they found no evidence. The filming also resumed.

While neither Olympios nor Jackson returned to filming, they will still appear in the fourth season from footage shot before the alleged sexual misconduct that halted production.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.