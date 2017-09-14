'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4 finale recap: Who won and who lost?

ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise." Facebook/ABC/BachelorinParadise

"Bachelor in Paradise" rounded up its grand finale Monday night, and the amount of drama and revelations surely kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

It was a whirlwind of a summer spent on the beautiful beaches of Mexico, with the sweet declarations of love and bitter separations hovering in the air. Now that the fourth season of ABC's highly controversial reality television series has finally ended, who are the couples that made it, and who are the ones who went home crying?

Host Chris Harrison started the evening with congratulating the remaining couples, but that their "Paradise" stay is about to end. For an added twist, he said that couples can have the option to spend the night with their significant others in the Fantasy suite, something that made everyone very excited. However, not everyone shared the glee.

Only three couples spent the night in the Fantasy Suite namely Derek and Taylor, Daniel and Lacey, as well as Adam and Raven. It was surprising that Raven went with Adam, as she looked especially morose during the whole season. Still, she was determined to go. "I am curious to see what happens tonight," Raven said.

Meanwhile, Dominique's hopes of getting invited by Diggy to the suite was crushed, when the latter told her he'd rather spend the night with Jaimi. Jaimi did not agree though, much to Diggy's dismay. However, she rejected Diggy in a nice way, saying it is best for them to leave the Paradise as friends.

Another heartbroken contestant was Robby, when Amanda told him that there would be no sort of romantic future for them both. "I just like, honestly, don't see this working in real life," she said. "I just feel bad." He tried to persuade her, but in the end Amanda's mind was made up.

Yet, one thing that really stuck during the finale was Dean's change of heart about Danielle when he explicitly told her that he loves Kristina, and not her. Danielle was obviously shocked, but Dean apologized for "being an idiot." As for Kristina, she did not return his ardor, which made Dean tear up saying how much he hated himself as of the moment.

However, one good thing did come out of this season's "Bachelor in Paradise." Derek and Taylor are now engaged, having lived in pure bliss for the past couple of weeks. Derek's proposal slipped the "yes" he had been waiting to hear from Taylor's mouth when he got down on one knee and said: "I choose to love you in this minute, this hour, this day, and every day from here on out. Will you marry me?"