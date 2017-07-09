'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Josh Murray hopes for Amanda Stanton to move on after failed engagement
It has been six months since "Bachelor in Paradise" alums Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton called off their engagement, but the latter is reportedly having a hard time moving on.
"I've moved on in my life," Life & Style quoted the 32-year-old reality star as saying during an event for the dating application, Hinge. "But Amanda contacted me [when the current season's production was temporarily halted]."
This is not the first time Stanton has reached out to her former fiancé. The 27-year-old mother-of-two reportedly wants Murray back in her life and has allegedly been resorting to desperate measures.
According to an unnamed insider, Stanton, a former contestant on "The Bachelor," has been begging Murray to take her back. While the latter is said to have already blocked her number, she was able to contact him through email.
Murray and Stanton met and fell in love in the third season of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise." At the end of the show, the couple happily announced their engagement. In January 2015, it was confirmed that they had called off their engagement.
At the time, the blonde beauty said Murray was extremely controlling of her and did not seem keen on her spending time with her friends. However, Murray denied the allegations and even threatened legal action against her.
In a statement obtained by E! News, Murray said he just wanted Stanton to stop lying and talking to the press about him. He also hoped his former fiancée and her friends would stop trying to cyber bully him.
"If Amanda or any of her friends and family continue to speak falsehoods, misrepresentations, and defame my name, I will have no choice but to move forward with legal actions as I've been advised to do, although I'm really trying not to," Murray added.
