'Baby Daddy' season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Ben still obsessed with Elle; Sam returns
Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) continues to be obsessed with Elle in episode 5 of "Baby Daddy" season 6.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "When Elle Freezes Over" reveals that Sam (Daniella Monet) will come back, hoping that she and Ben will have another chance in a relationship. However, Ben will have his mind elsewhere as he is still looking for the mysterious Elle.
In a sneak peek of episode 5, Bonnie (Melissa Peterman) is in the bar where Ben works, trying to convince him to meet up with her new client. Ben flatly turns no, but his mother insists and describes the lady as "nice." Ben turns down again, saying that nice means that the lady is ugly. Bonnie ignores and tells him that her client is also smart. However, Ben is still unconvinced, telling her that smart means that the lady is super ugly.
Bonnie tells him that she is worried about Ben's obsession over Elle, as he has not met the lady yet. Suddenly, Sam comes over to join their conversation, which surprises Ben.
Aside from this, Danny (Derek Theler) and Tucker (Tahj Mowry) will be taking Emma to a charity ice skating show that features Emma's favorite princess in the upcoming episode. As for Riley (Chelsea Kane), she will practice parenting, most likely also by babysitting Emma.
In another sneak peek of episode 5, Riley and Tucker watch Princess Victoria, Emma's favorite princess, together with Emma, through a gadget. Riley takes a jab at Princess Victoria, but Tucker defends the fictional character. He also tells Riley that the princess "contributes to society" and asks Riley what she does in her community. Riley is taken aback but simply laughs at Tucker's passion for Princess Victoria. It seems that Tucker is attracted to the person portraying the role of the princess.
Episode 5 of "Baby Daddy" season 6 airs on Monday, April 10, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
