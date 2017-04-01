'Baby Daddy' season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Tucker's mother surprises him in awards night; Riley's baby bump starts to show
Tucker (Tahj Mowry) will attend an awards night, but the happy event turns complicated when he faces some trouble in episode 4 of "Baby Daddy" season 6.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "A Mother of a Day" reveals that Tucker will be nominated in a prestigious television award. With this, Bonnie (Melissa Peterman) acts as his mother in the said event. However, things become complicated when his real mother hears about it and decides to surprise him.
In a sneak peek of episode 4, Tucker looks very excited in the awards night. During the cocktails, he approaches a man, introduces himself, and excitedly babbles about his credentials, but the man simply walks away.
After which, another man approaches him, telling Tucker that he heard impressive feedback about him. Tucker quickly takes the opportunity to ask for a job, but the man comments about his mother. Tucker looks clearly confused and when he turns around, Bonnie greets him, "Hello, son."
Aside from this, Riley (Chelsea Kane) will also start to show her pregnancy bump. Although this is a happy moment for a lot of women, Riley panics as it might affect her career.
In another sneak peek of episode 4, Riley is shocked with how big her baby bump has become. Danny (Derek Theler) assures her that she looks adorable, but Riley is worried that her workmates will finally know about her pregnancy. Danny is surprised that Riley has not yet announced the news and asks if she is ashamed of the baby. Riley explains that she kept it a secret at work because if they find out about her pregnancy, they will not promote her to junior partner, since she will have to take a maternity leave eventually.
Episode 4 of "Baby Daddy" season 6 airs on Monday, April 3, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
