Baby remains found in boot of abortionist's car

Staff writer
Dr Ulrich Klopfer, a former abortion provider based in South Bend, Indiana.(Photo: CBS Chicago)

The remains of aborted babies have been found in the car of a late abortionist at the centre of a police investigation in Illinois. 

Detectives uncovered the remains in the trunk of an old Mercedes Benz owned by Ulrich Klopfer, who died on September 3. 

It adds to the remains of over 2,000 aborted babies discovered in a garage at Klopfer's home following his death. 

Will County Seriff's Office said in a statement that they had found "five plastic bags and one box that contained numerous medically preserved fetal remains" inside the car. 

The car was one of eight vehicles belonging to Klopfer to be searched by detectives following the gruesome discovery at his home. 

The sheriff's office did not divulge the exact number of bodies found in the car but said that it amounted to "less than 100".

"The remains recovered were preserved, packaged, and marked similarly to the previous fetal remains discovered at the Klopfer residence on Sept 12," the statement from the sheriff's office said.

"All of the items and information observed by detectives and crime scene investigators today, coincide with the previously known information that the fetal remains were from the time period of 2000-2002 when Dr. Klopfer was performing abortions in the state of Indiana." 

Klopfer worked as an abortionist for 43 years at a number of clinics, including in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Gary. 

In 2016, his licence was suspended by Illinois' Medical Licensing Board following complaints that he had failed to report abuse after performing an abortion on a 13-year-old, as required by state law. 

In 2015, the abortion clinic where he had worked was closed down after having its licence revoked by the state.

Police found the remains at Klopfer's home after receiving a tip off from his family following his death. 

The remains are being held as evidence by the Indiana Attorney General's office while the investigation continues.

