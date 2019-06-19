Baby born smaller than a can of coke defies the odds to reach first birthday

A baby who was smaller than a can of coke when she was born has defied the odds to celebrate her first birthday with her doting mum and dad.

When baby Isabella was born premature at just 24 weeks last year, she weighed just 12oz and her hands were the size of 1p coins.

Her tiny size made her the smallest baby to be born in the UK in the last 20 years.

The Metro newspaper reports that her parents, Ryan Evans and Kym Brown, were told to prepare themselves for the worst, and there were some tough hills for Isabella to climb, including two operations.

But last December, at six months old, she was allowed to go home and just a few days ago, she reached another major milestone by celebrating her first birthday.

The family threw a birthday party for Isabella at their home in Bishop's Cleeve, Gloucestershire, which Ryan described as a "celebration of survival".

Ryan, 26, and Kym, 25, also marked the occasion by getting engaged.

"Obviously it's not just a birthday celebration. It's a celebration of survival really," said Ryan.

"For a long time we did not think she would get to this point. We are now finally a family. There's only one thing left to make us a real family."

Kym added: "Our beautiful little miracle turned one, a huge milestone for such a little fighter. 'I am so, so proud of her, the most amazing person I know. Her smile keeps me going every single day."