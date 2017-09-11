Avril Lavigne news: Star makes live appearance during Nickelback concert

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne performs before the exhibition boxing match between German Women's International Boxing Federation (WIBF) flyweight World Champion Regina Halmich and entertainer Stefan Raab in Cologne, in 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

Canadian alternative pop rock singer Avril Lavigne made an appearance on stage for the first time in three years on Sept. 8, Friday, to join Nickelback, which is the band of her ex-husband Chad Kroeger. The band had a concert last Friday at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California.

TMZ reports that there are apparently no hard feelings between the former couple if Lavigne was able to grace the stage of her ex-husband's concert. Nickelback and Lavigne performed the band's song "Rockstar," with another non-Nickelback member, Owen, who was just a fan that was pulled on stage by the band's guitarist, Ryan Peake. Nickelback's Twitter page even highlighted the moment with a picture of the band, Lavigne, and the fan.

Lavigne posted a short clip of her performing with the band on Instagram, describing the moment as an "impromptu" performance, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to sing live in front of a big crowd after a long time. In the YouTube video, Kroeger said that the lyrics to the song "Rockstar" were provided to ensure a smooth performance.

Lyme disease struck the 32-year-old Lavigne, which is a detrimental condition for a singer that takes a significant amount of time to recover from. According to People's Choice, she declared her appreciation towards her fans during the last week of August saying that she is trying to get better from her illness, and is working on her new album. She also assured them that she is working her hardest to deliver a good album after her hiatus.

Lavigne's most recent album was titled "Avril," which was released in 2013. The release of the next album, which has no confirmed release date as of now, will be notched as her sixth album. The Canadian singer and songwriter has been through a lot in the past few years, and fans are curious to see just how she has evolved as a musician.