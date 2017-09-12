Avril Lavigne album release date news: Singer promises new music will be worth the wait

A screenshot from Avril Lavigne's "Here's to Never Growing Up" music video. YouTube/AvrilLavigneVEVO

It has been nearly four years since Avril Lavigne released an album. However, that long wait will soon come to an end as the 32-year-old singer-songwriter will drop new music before the year ends.

Earlier this month, Lavigne thanked fans on social media for their support and patience as she worked on her sixth studio album. She then teased that her new music will be worth the wait.

"You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver," the "Here's to Never Growing Up" hit maker said. "I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it."

Not much has been said about the comeback album, other than it will see Lavigne going back to her roots. Also, the singer and record producer Jonathan "J.R." Rotem are working on final tweaks to the album.

There is still no official title or exact release date on the new album, but Lavigne plans to release it before the end of the year. It will be her first full-length release since her 2013 eponymously titled album.

It was in December 2015 when the "Don't Tell Me" singer first announced she was working on new music. A month later, she candidly talked about her inspirations for the new album, including its artistic process.

"I challenged myself as a songwriter and I wanted to write about topics I hadn't hit on before," she said in an interview with Billboard. "There's the love topic, but a lot of these songs are about life. I've experienced a lot over the past few years, and some of the songs just came to me. Concepts and lyrics were flowing and I would have to grab my phone to sing into voice memo and write out my lyrics."