'Avengers: Infinity War' updates: Stan Lee may have filmed his cameo; casting call ongoing in New York
"Avengers: Infinity War" has officially started filming. With this, it is no surprise that actors and the crew are spotted in different filming locations. However, a recent shooting has caught the attention of fans, as it is believed to be the filming of Stan Lee's cameo in the upcoming movie.
Lee has been known and expected to appear in different Marvel films, performing different minor roles such as a vendor or a mailman, to name a few. On Saturday, Karen Gillan posted on her Instagram account a photo of her dressed up as Nebula with Lee standing beside her. She captioned it: "Nebula and the legend and marvel mastermind."
With this, many fans assumed that Lee was also shooting for his cameo role in the upcoming movie. After all, Gillan's photo was taken in Atlanta where one of the scenes in "Avengers: Infinity War" is currently being taken.
Also, in an interview with "Maltin on Movies" podcast for Nerdist, Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege revealed that Lee was in the area. He said, "Most recently he flew to Atlanta and shot four cameos in one day for upcoming projects, one of which I think is maybe the best one we've ever done. It's a high bar for Stan."
At the moment, it is still unclear which cameo role Lee will play in "Avengers: Infinity War." One thing is for sure — fans are always looking for this surprise in Marvel films.
Meanwhile, fans who have not worked in previous Marvel films but are interested in joining the upcoming movie as background performers may have the chance, as a casting call is currently being held in New York City. Central Casting is looking for 18- to 50-year-old male and female talents from any ethnicity. Applicants must have "good character faces" and must be eligible to work in the entertainment industry in the state. Complete details are posted on the casting call link.
"Avengers: Infinity War" is expected to hit the theaters on May 4, 2018. On the other hand, the unnamed "Avengers" film finale is anticipated to air on May 3, 2019.
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
