'Avengers: Infinity War' updates: Chris Evans to begin filming next month, a year before the movie arrives

While some of the actors have already begun filming their scenes for "Avengers: Infinity War," Chris Evans has not shot a single scene for the highly anticipated movie yet.

In his recent interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Evans revealed that some cast members of "Avengers: Infinity War" have already begun filming for their roles in the said Marvel Studios movie. However, as far as his Captain America role is concerned, the cameras will start rolling in May.

"They've been filming since February. I don't start until May. There's so many people involved," Evans said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Some weeks ago, reports on Evans possibly hanging his Captain America suit after "Avengers: Infinity War" surfaced when his interview with an international magazine seems to suggest so. Finally, Evans addressed the speculations and confirmed that it will be the case as, after "Avengers 3 (Avengers: Infinity War)," they will shoot "Avengers 4," which will serve as his Captain America swan song.

Prior to his appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Evans already revealed in a separate interview that the only reason why he is eventually hanging up his Captain America suit is because his contract with Marvel Studios will expire after the yet-to-be-filmed "Avengers 4." However, if he had things his way, he would love to portray the role in more movies.

"But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold. And like I said, I love the character. The only reason it would end is 'cause my contract is up. After 'Avengers 4,' my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I'd be open to it. I love the character," Evans told Collider last month, admitting that the thought of eventually saying good-bye to his Captain America character is tough.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is slated for a May 4, 2018 release.