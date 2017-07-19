Entertainment
'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: Who are the Black Order? Thanos' minions revealed

Maolen Estomagulang

Actor Josh Brolin plays Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War."Facebook/Guardians of the Galaxy

Brace yourselves, "Avengers: Infinity War" fans: Marvel Studios has finally given the world the first glimpse of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) minions, the Black Order.

At the Disney D23 Expo last Saturday, July 15, Marvel unveiled the statuettes of the villainous group. The original Black Order was comprised of six members. But as seen in the photos below, the members that will appear in "Avengers: Infinity War" are Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight and a new character named Cull Obsidian.

In terms of power, each member of the Black Order is said to be a significant threat. Ebony Maw is an ace when it comes to deception and manipulation, while Corvus Glaive is a master military strategist and tactician.

Corvus Glaive's wife, Proxima Midnight, possesses great strength, agility and fighting ability. Lastly, Cull Obsidian is the team's powerhouse. He has incredible strength and night-invulnerable skin.

While nothing has been set in stone yet, several reports have suggested that Marvel will change the origin of the Black Order. The four deadly generals will now become Thanos' children, just like "Guardians of the Galaxy's" Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Unlike Nebula and Gamora, however, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight and Cull Obsidian are loyal subjects to Thanos. They will even be sent to Earth in search of the Infinity Stones — namely Space (Blue), Mind (Yellow), Reality (Red), Power (Purple), Time (Green) and Soul (Orange).

Aside from the Black Order, Marvel also dropped the first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," showing off nearly all of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy in action — including the newcomer, Spider-Man (Tom Holland). However, the trailer has not been released to the public yet.

"I'll say soon," co-director Joe Russo said in an interview with "Good Morning America," adding, "We're hard at work on a trailer. I don't want to spoil it for them, but stay tuned and you're gonna see an 'Infinity War' teaser very soon."

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

